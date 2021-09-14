'Shark Tank' star O'Leary's wife not found guilty in crash

TORONTO (AP) — The wife of “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary was been found not guilty Tuesday of charges stemming from in a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.

Linda O’Leary was charged with careless operation of a vessel following the Aug. 24, 2019, collision on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto. Her husband was on board, as was a family friend.

Two people on the other boat — Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, and Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ontario — died from their injuries. Three others were hurt.

The verdict was delivered in a hearing in Parry Sound, Ontario, that was also livestreamed.

Kevin O’Leary ran for the leadership of Canada’s Conservative party in 2017 but later dropped out.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0