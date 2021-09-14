 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Shark Tank' star O'Leary's wife not found guilty in crash
0 Comments
AP

'Shark Tank' star O'Leary's wife not found guilty in crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TORONTO (AP) — The wife of “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary was been found not guilty Tuesday of charges stemming from in a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.

Linda O’Leary was charged with careless operation of a vessel following the Aug. 24, 2019, collision on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto. Her husband was on board, as was a family friend.

Two people on the other boat — Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, and Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ontario — died from their injuries. Three others were hurt.

The verdict was delivered in a hearing in Parry Sound, Ontario, that was also livestreamed.

Kevin O’Leary ran for the leadership of Canada’s Conservative party in 2017 but later dropped out.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghans struggle to survive as Taliban face challenges

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+25
Pope to Orban's Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
World

Pope to Orban's Hungary: Open your arms to everyone

  • Updated

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis urged Hungary on Sunday to “extend its arms towards everyone,” in a veiled critique of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-migrant policies, as the pontiff opened a four-day visit to Central Europe in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News