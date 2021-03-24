Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire

He said easy access points for emergency services were important to avoid the loss of lives in the event of such disasters.

“The concerns over the capacity of the refugees to escape from the fire is a topic that needs to be linked with the congestion on the camps, and the shape of the camps, and the capacity of people to move in the camps,” Pereira said.

“It’s very important that there are access points for the emergency services and for the individuals to leave a certain area,” he said.

Also on Wednesday, Bangladesh’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan visited the camps to assess the situation.

Khan said they ordered an investigation to see if it was a sabotage.

“I want to express our deepest sorrow for the people who have been affected by the fire,” he said while speaking to journalists after his visit.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said Tuesday rescuers recovered at least 15 charred bodies from the debris while at least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured by the fire.

Around 45,000 people were displaced by the fire, which broke out Monday afternoon and burned well into the night, the UNHCR said.