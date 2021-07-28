 Skip to main content
Simone Biles out of Olympic gymnastics all-around; Fauci says mask guidance shows virus changed
Simone Biles out of Olympic gymnastics all-around; Fauci says mask guidance shows virus changed

Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around competition on Wednesday, a day after shocking the world by pulling out of the team all-around event in the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said.

Today is Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Simone Biles withdraws from Olympic gymnastics all-around event; Dr. Fauci says new mask guidance is a sign of the change the Delta variant has carved into the pandemic landscape; and officers recall “hell” they experienced on Jan. 6.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics

Simone Biles waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition

TOKYO (AP) —Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title. The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles' place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.

***

Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts his face mask back on during a May 11, 2021, hearing.

Fauci says mask guidance shows virus changed

(CNN) — The change in CDC guidance recommending all Americans wear a mask indoors in areas with high COVID-19 transmission is a sign of the change the Delta variant has carved into the pandemic landscape, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN.

"We're not changing the science," the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "The virus changed, and the science evolved with the changing virus."

Before Tuesday, the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention advised only unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors. But with the spread of the Delta variant and vaccination rates remaining low while infection rates are on the rise, the CDC updated its guidance to advise that everyone in high transmission areas wear a mask when indoors.

***

Capitol Breach Investigation

Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone testifies during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday.

Capitol attack hearing: 'Kill him,' racial slurs and more

WASHINGTON (AP) — During emotional, tense and sometimes angry testimony, four police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 vividly recalled the violence they endured while fighting against a mob of Donald Trump's supporters.

“I was grabbed, beaten, Tased, all while being called a traitor to my country,” said Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone at the first hearing Tuesday of the new House investigation into the insurrection.

The Jan. 6 insurrection, an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's win, came after then-President Trump held a rally in Washington where he urged his followers to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

In telling their stories, officers said they wanted to set the record straight about the “hell” they experienced.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Swimming

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

***

