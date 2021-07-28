Simone Biles out of Olympic gymnastics all-around; Fauci says mask guidance shows virus changed

Today is Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Simone Biles withdraws from Olympic gymnastics all-around event; Dr. Fauci says new mask guidance is a sign of the change the Delta variant has carved into the pandemic landscape; and officers recall “hell” they experienced on Jan. 6.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition



TOKYO (AP) —Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title. The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready.