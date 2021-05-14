 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Singapore tightens COVID-19 measures, travel bubble unlikely
0 comments
AP

Singapore tightens COVID-19 measures, travel bubble unlikely

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore further tightened its COVID-19 measures as it sought to control an increase in untraceable coronavirus infections in the city-state.

From Sunday until June 13, gatherings will be limited to two people, and restaurants can only provide delivery or takeout services. Companies will have to make working from home the default for employees who are able to do so.

“A pattern of local unlinked community cases has emerged and is persisting,” Singapore’s Ministry of Health said in a statement Friday.

“This is worrying as it suggests that there may be unknown cases in the community with possible ongoing community transmission and that our earlier and ongoing measures to break the chains of transmissions may be insufficient.”

Infections not linked to identified cases have risen to 15 in the last week, more than double the week before.

The number of new cases has risen to 71 in the last week, from 48 the week before, as infections rise from a cluster tied to Changi Airport.

The tightening of restrictions comes before Singapore and Hong Kong are slated to launch their long-delayed air travel bubble on May 26, allowing quarantine-free travel between the cities.

Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung was quoted as saying in The Straits Times that Singapore “very likely” would not meet the criteria for the air travel bubble to go ahead.

Ong said the numbers will be closely monitored and a decision on the bubble and its start date will be announced early next week.

Singapore has reported a total of 61,453 cases since the pandemic started, with 31 deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Orange City Tulip Festival dancing

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest
World

Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Michelle Rasul had just learned to read and write and was already spinning turntables, scratching hip-hop records and making the beats drop. Four years later, at the age of 9, she’s one of the world’s top DJs and competed in this year’s global championship.

+14
Nowhere to run: Fear in Gaza grows amid conflict with Israel
World

Nowhere to run: Fear in Gaza grows amid conflict with Israel

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Screams and flying debris enveloped Umm Majed al-Rayyes as explosions hurled her from her bed in Gaza City. Groping in the dark, the 50-year-old grabbed her four children and ran as Israeli bombs struck their apartment building Wednesday, shattering windows, ripping doors to splinters and blasting away concrete.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News