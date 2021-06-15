 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SKorea, Spain seek closer economic ties with state visit
0 Comments
AP

SKorea, Spain seek closer economic ties with state visit

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADRID (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Madrid Tuesday, in the first state visit to Spain by a foreign leader since the pandemic began, as the two countries seek to deepen economic ties.

Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-Sook were received with military honors at the royal palace in Madrid by Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

They were to attend a royal banquet at the palace later in the day.

During his two-day stay, Moon was also due to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and other members of the government, as well as attend a business event in Barcelona on Wednesday evening.

Moon’s visit to Spain is the first by a South Korean president in 14 years. The Spanish king and queen visited South Korea in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Girl Scouts face huge excess of unsold cookies

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dutch princess won't accept payment when she turns 18
World

Dutch princess won't accept payment when she turns 18

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, has decided for the next few years not to accept the allowance -- worth some 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) per year -- that she is entitled to receive annually once she turns 18 in December.

+7
Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters
World

Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is to meet President Joe Biden at a summit Wednesday, has suggested that the hundreds of people arrested for rioting at the U.S. Capitol are being subjected to “persecution for political opinions.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News