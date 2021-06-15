SKorea, Spain seek closer economic ties with state visit

MADRID (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Madrid Tuesday, in the first state visit to Spain by a foreign leader since the pandemic began, as the two countries seek to deepen economic ties.

Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-Sook were received with military honors at the royal palace in Madrid by Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

They were to attend a royal banquet at the palace later in the day.

During his two-day stay, Moon was also due to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and other members of the government, as well as attend a business event in Barcelona on Wednesday evening.

Moon’s visit to Spain is the first by a South Korean president in 14 years. The Spanish king and queen visited South Korea in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.