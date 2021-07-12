Slovenian PM says water referendum defeat no reason to quit

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia's right-wing prime minister has brushed off opposition calls for his government to resign in the wake of a referendum in which voters overwhelmingly rejected proposed changes to a water management law seen as harmful to the environment.

Janez Jansa's government approved the amendments in March but ecologists forced a referendum amid claims that the proposed legislation would threaten the environment and diminish water quality.

State election authoritied said that 86,6% of voters voted against the changes. The turnout for Sunday's referendum was the highest since 2007 for such a vote in Slovenia - 46.15% - which is seen as reflecting high public interest in the issue.

Some analysts and opposition parties said the referendum result was a defeat for Jansa's government and a signal that it has lost its legitimacy to govern. Opposition leaders also called for early elections.

Late on Sunday, Jansa dismissed opposition pressure, saying that there should be “no drama. Posting on Twitter, he cited previous, failed referendums that hadn't resulted in any government's fall.

The gist of the water issue is a provision regulating the building construction including hotels, shops and restaurant that are close to rivers, lakes or the sea.