Small Fry: Peru's fishermen battle China's overseas fleet

“China doesn’t do anything that Europe has not done exactly the same way,” said Daniel Pauly, a prominent marine biologist at the University of British Columbia. “The difference is that everything China does is big, so you see it.”

The vast majority of the 30 vessels observed by the AP have a history of labor abuse accusations, past convictions for illegal fishing or showed signs of possibly violating maritime law. Collectively, these issues underscore how the open ocean around the Americas — where the U.S. has long dominated, and China is now jockeying for influence — have become a magnet for the seafood industry’s worst offenders.

One vessel, the Fu Yuan Yu 7880, is operated by an affiliate of a Nasdaq-traded company, Pingtan Marine Enterprise, whose Chinese executives had their U.S. visas cancelled for alleged links to human trafficking. The company has faced also accusations of illegal fishing and forced labor around the world. Pingtan declined comment.

The Humboldt squid — named for the nutrient-rich current found off the southwest coast of South America — is one of the most abundant marine species. Some scientists believe it may even be thriving as the oceans warm and its predators, sharks and tuna, are fished out of existence.