Soccer fans tear down 'Berlin Wall' at Hertha-Leipzig game

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer fans tore down an artificial 'Berlin Wall' erected across the middle of the field at Hertha Berlin's Olympiastadion before the Bundesliga game against Leipzig on Saturday.

Leipzig won 4-2 to put a dampener on Hertha's celebration of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, and Union Berlin made things worse by overtaking its city rival with a 3-2 win at Mainz.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern Munich return to form with a 4-0 rout of Borussia Dortmund.

Hertha had asked the German soccer league for a home game to mark the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 9, 1989. The club turned back the clock with a retro scoreboard and by wearing retro white jerseys with a Berlin bear on the front, based on the shirts the team wore in its first game two days after 'Mauerfall' in 1989.

Hertha marked the occasion by erecting one symbolic 'Berlin Wall' in the middle of the pitch and another on the running track.

Hertha supporters waved blue and white flags behind a choreography of the Brandenburg Gate as an iconic East German Trabant car burst through the wall in front of its fans at the eastern end of the stadium.