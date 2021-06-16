 Skip to main content
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture wipes $4B from Coca-Cola market value
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture wipes $4B from Coca-Cola market value

Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles during a Euro 2020 press conference. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

Coca-Cola has said that "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" after soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo removed two of the company's soft drink bottles from his press conference. The incident happened during Ronaldo's press conference on Monday at the European Championship soccer tournament.

At the pre-match press conference for Euro 2020, the Portuguese star wasn't pleased with the fact that two Coca-Cola bottles were kept in front of him. So he moved the bottles out of the camera view during and encouraged people to drink water instead.

This gesture took $4 billion from Coca-Cola's market value, and its shares dropped 1.6 percent.

In a statement, a Coca-Cola spokesperson said, "Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences." The spokesperson added that people have different "tastes and needs."

Coca-Cola is one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020.

Hungary Portugal Euro 2020 Soccer

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and Portugal at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday. He scored two goals as Portugal won.

On Tuesday, France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference. Pogba, a practicing Muslim, removed the bottle when he sat down to speak to the media after he was named "Man of the Match" in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo made European Championship history as he became the all-time top scorer in the tournament after his record-shattering 10th and 11th goals in Portugal's opening Euro 2020 match  on Tuesday against Hungary. Portugal won 3-0.

Playing in his record fifth European Championship, he overtook the previous mark of nine goals set by France's Michel Platini in Euro's all-time leading scorer list.

On the list of active players, only France's forward Antoine Griezmann comes close to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as he has scored six goals in the seven matches played at Euros.

Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse probe

