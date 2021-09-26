Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 file photo, People walk and drive past election posters of the three candidates for German chancellor , from right, Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Annalena Baerbock, German Green party (Die Gruenen) and Olaf Scholz, Social Democratic Party (SPD), at a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Germany’s closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union’s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign.
Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance and SPD candidate for Chancellor, speaks during a campaign event in his constituency 61 on the city square in the residential area Am Schlaatz, Potsdam, Germany, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, ahead of the German general election on Sunday.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, stands beside Governor Armin Laschet, left, top candidate for the upcoming election, speaking at the final election campaign event of the Christian Democratic Party, CDU, ahead of the German general election in Aachen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
FILE - In this Monday, Sept.20, 2021 file photo, top candidate for chancellor of the Greens Annalena Baerbock laughs during an election campaign in Mainz, Germany. Germany’s closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union’s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, left sparks beside Governor Armin Laschet, top candidate for the upcoming election, right, at the final election campaign event of the Christian Democratic Party, CDU, ahead of the German general election in Aachen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Governor Armin Laschet, top candidate for the upcoming election, wave to supporters at the final election campaign event of the Christian Democratic Party, CDU, ahead of the German general election in Aachen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Candidates for the upcoming German election attend a final televised debate in Berlin, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021, ahead of the election on Sunday. From left, Annalena Baerbock, Green Party co-leader, Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate, and Janine Wissler, co-leader of the left party Die Linke.
A man casts his vote for Germany's national parliament election at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
An election volunteer opens the polling box for a woman that she can casts her vote for Germany's national parliament election at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
A man casts his vote for Germany's national parliament election at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
A man casts his ballot for the German elections in a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. In background the German national flag.
Clouds drift over the Reichstag building with the German parliament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German elections are held on Sunday.
Social Democratic Party, SPD, candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz casts his vote for the German parliament election in Potsdam, Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote for the national elections in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Olaf Scholz, right, top candidate for chancellor of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), and his wife Britta Ernst, left, arrive at a polling station in Potsdam, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government.
Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union parties candidate for Chancellery and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia waits to cast his vote for the German parliament election in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government.
Armin Laschet, right, Christian Democratic Union parties candidate foe Chancellery and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia and his wife Susanne arrive to vote for the German parliament election in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government.
Candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock arrives to cast her vote in Postdam, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.
CAPTION CORRECTS RIGHT TO LEFT Armin Laschet, left, Christian Democratic Union parties candidate for Chancellery and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia and his wife Susanne cast their votes for the German parliament election in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government.
Voters stand in front of a European, German and Berlin flag at a polling station to cast their votes in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German elect a new national parliament.
A young mother with two children kneels behind the voting booth at a polling station for the German Parliament election in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. On Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government.
Armin Laschet, Federal Chairman of the CDU, top candidate of his party for Chancellor speaks with CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak, left, after commentng on the outcome of the Bundestag elections, at the Konrad Adenauer House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Christian Lindner, right, FDP party leader, and the Liberal party leadership stand on stage at the FDP election party fter the first forecasts were announced, in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Next to Lindner, Volker Wissing, FDP Secretary-General. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, left, attends the election party at Willy Brandt House in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Armin Laschet, the top CDU candidate grimaces after the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters as he stands next to his wife Britta Ernst after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, waves during the election party at Willy Brandt House in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
A photo of Armin Laschet, Federal Chairman of the CDU, top candidate of his party for Chancellor is displayed on the facade of the Konrad Adenauer House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Armin Laschet, the top CDU candidate, waves during his speech, as top party members and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, applaud after the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Janine Wissler, left, party leader of Die Linke, and Dietmar Bartsch, parliamentary party leader of Die Linke, take the stage after the first forecasts were announced in Berlin Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power.
Armin Laschet, Federal Chairman of the CDU, top candidate of his party for Chancellor comments on the outcome of the Bundestag elections, at the Konrad Adenauer House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, center, addresses his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Olaf Scholz, center, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, drinks a beer as he leaves the election party at Willy Brandt House in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc in Germany's parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Armin Laschet of the CDU, the CDU/CSU's candidate for chancellor waits to talk about the parliamentary election in a studio of ZDF at the "Berliner Runde" Sunday Sept. 2021 in Berlin. Projections show Germany’s center-left Social Democrats locked in a very close race with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc, which is heading toward its worst-ever result in the country’s parliamentary election.
From left: the AfD's top candidate Alice Weidel, FDP's top candidate Christian Lindner, CSU leader Markus Soeder, Armin Laschet of the CDU, the CDU/CSU's candidate for chancellor, moderators Rainald Becker and Peter Frey, Annalena Baerbock, candidate for chancellor of the Green Party, Olaf Scholz, candidate for chancellor of the SPD, as well as the chairwoman of the party Die Linke, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, talk about the Bundestag election in an election studio of ZDF at the "Berliner Runde" Sunday Sept. 2021 in Berlin. Projections show Germany’s center-left Social Democrats locked in a very close race with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc, which is heading toward its worst-ever result in the country’s parliamentary election.
Afd's top candidate Tino Chrupalla follows the first forecasts on the outcome of the election at the Alternative for Germany party, AfD, election event in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, waves during the election party at Willy Brandt House in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
SPD supporters and members cheer at the election party of the Berlin SPD after the first forecasts for the outcome of the elections to the House of Representatives were announced, in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Supporters of the SPD react to the first results of the federal election in front of the Willy Brandt House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Members and supporters of the Green Party (Die Gruenen) gesture at the Green Party event after the close of polling stations during German parliament election, in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Supporters react after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
By GEIR MOULSON and FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race.
Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of the vote, ahead of 24.1% for the Union bloc.
The environmentalist Greens came third with 14.8% followed by the pro-business Free Democrats with 11.5%. The two parties have already signaled that they are willing to discuss forging a three-way alliance with either of their two bigger rivals to form a government.
The far-right Alternative for Germany came fourth in Sunday’s vote with 10.3%, while the Left party took 4.9%.
For the first time since 1949, the Danish minority party SSW was set to win a seat in parliament, officials said.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story is below:
Germany’s center-left Social Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel ’s center-right bloc both laid claim Sunday to lead the country's next government, even as projections showed the long-time leader’s party heading for its worst-ever result in a national election.