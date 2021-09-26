Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

The Free Democrats' leader, Christian Lindner, appeared keen to govern, suggesting that his party and the Greens should make the first move.

“About 75% of Germans didn't vote for the next chancellor's party,” Lindner said in a post-election debate with all parties' leaders on public broadcaster ZDF. “So it might be advisable ... that the Greens and Free Democrats first speak to each other to structure everything that follows.”

Baerbock insisted that “the climate crisis ... is the leading issue of the next government, and that is for us the basis for any talks ... even if we aren't totally satisfied with our result.”

While the Greens improved their support from the last election in 2017, they had higher expectations for Sunday's vote.

Two parties weren't in contention to join Germany's next government. The Left Party was projected to win only 4.7% of the vote and risked being kicked out of parliament entirely. The far-right Alternative for Germany — which no one else wants to work with — was seen winning 10.6%. This was about 2 percentage points less than in 2017, when it first entered parliament.