Some Poles flout virus rules as harder lockdown takes effect

Piotr Nowakowski, a personal trainer, found himself out of work when the government closed gyms months ago. He now trains his clients in a small makeshift gym that he arranged on his parking spot in the underground garage of his apartment building.

Sometimes cars, with their noise and exhaust fumes, are a disturbance. But the neighbors haven’t complained. By finding a way to keep working, he has been able to keep supporting his family and paying his bills and loans.

“I really had no choice,” he said. “I had to react quickly. The restrictions came from one day to the next.”

Ksawery Karczewski, a hairdresser, suddenly found himself without income when hair salons were forced to close last spring, including the one where he was employed. They were later allowed to open again but will be forced to close again on Saturday, which prompted a mad last-minute rush to barbers and hair salons on Friday.

After the first shutdown, Karczewski lost his job and switched to making house calls. He also carved out a small space in his apartment where he does his clients' hair.

An early round of financial help to business owners did not give him much money, and he feels that he cannot count on politicians to ensure help in the future.