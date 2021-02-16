South Africa readies to give J&J jabs to health care workers

South Africa has set up 20 vaccination centers in its nine provinces to inoculate the 80,000 health workers over the next two weeks. This will be done by 164 vaccinators who will each give shots to approximately 48 people a day at the rate of six to seven clients an hour, Mkhize said.

“As more doses arrive the service will be ramped up accordingly to ensure that we maintain a good rate of daily vaccines,” said Mkhize.

South Africa intends to vaccinate 40 million people, representing about 67% of its population, by the end of the year, according to Mkhize.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the first to be used as it is shown by a large international clinical trial to be effective in offering protection from the variant that is now dominant in South Africa, he said. Early results from the trials shown the J&J vaccines has 57% efficacy against moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 caused by the variant here.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration is due to consider the J&J trial on Feb. 26 and the European authority is also planning to assess it in mid-March.