South Africa returns to stricter lockdown, virus 'surging'

South Africa's decision to go back to a stricter lockdown reinforces — as the crisis in India has already done so starkly — how the global pandemic is far from over.

“We have seen in other countries the tragic consequences of leaving the virus to spread unchecked,” Ramaphosa said. “We cannot let our guard down.”

South Africa has more than 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 56,000 deaths, more than 30% of the cases and 40% of the deaths recorded by all of Africa’s 54 countries, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. South Africa recorded 4,515 new cases over the past 24 hours and Ramaphosa said the “positivity rate” among tests conducted was now “a cause for concern.”

South Africa had been under lockdown level one, the lowest of its five levels, but was now reverting to an “adjusted level two," Ramaphosa announced. Authorities did stop short of reimposing the strict measures like limits on people's movements during the day and a ban on the sales of alcohol and tobacco products that were in place at times last year.