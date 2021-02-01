South Africa welcomes first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

“We really need these vaccines as quickly as possible,” Michael Makhethe, an ambulance driver and first aid provider who works in the Soweto area of southern Johannesburg, told The Associated Press. “We front-line health care workers are exposed to the virus in our work. We need protection.”

South Africa has recently passed its second peak of COVID-19 that was nearly double the numbers of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the first surge. South Africa's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has dropped significantly over the past two weeks from 25 new cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 17 to 10 new cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 31.

South Africa's rate of deaths has also begun to drop, with the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths over the past two weeks decreasing from 0.95 deaths per 100,000 people on Jan. 17 to 0.79 deaths per 100,000 people on Jan. 31.

Speaking in a broadcast address to South Africa on Monday night, Ramaphosa announced the easing of several restrictions because he said the country is now seeing declining numbers. He said the sale of alcoholic beverages will now be permitted Monday through Thursday, bars and restaurants will be permitted to sell alcohol, and the hours of the nighttime curfew will be reduced to be in effect from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m.