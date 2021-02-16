South Africa's health care workers eager for first vaccines

At the Ndlovu Care Group, in the small town of Elandsdoorn in Limpopo province, 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Johannesburg, medical workers have seen the devastation wrought by the virus up close. When COVID-19 hit, the center quickly ramped up its laboratory to do PCR tests.

The protective gear that cloaks Masango cannot hide her empathy as she welcomes people who come for a COVID-19 test.

“I'm so skilled at this, you won't even feel it!” she said to a visitor.

Masango, 56, said she has tested more people than she can count.

“What depresses me the most is when I must tell someone that they are positive,” she said. “They are so frightened ... Grandparents die. Breadwinners die. How will their children get food?”

The prospect of getting vaccinated excites her.

“Yo!” she says, eyes widening. “I want that vaccine!”

The Ndlovu Care Group has done more than 40,000 tests in the rural community, including workers at large mines and commercial farms. More than 20,000 of those tests were in January alone, when South Africa was hit by a dramatic resurgence of the disease, driven by the more contagious variant that is now dominant.