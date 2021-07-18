South Africa's leader vows to restore order, catch plotters

Looking at the shattered glass entrance to a cellphone shop Sunday in Soweto, Ramaphosa was told several people died there.

“We are all really concerned about what happened here," Ramaphosa said. "But we are also saying we have learned valuable lessons. The most important lesson is, in the end, that we must tighten up our security forces.”

Thanking the community volunteer groups helping to clear up the debris, Ramaphosa, speaking in the Zulu language, reiterated his pledge that those who plotted the rioting would be brought to justice.

“They’ll be arrested, all those who are behind this damage,” he vowed sternly. "We are going to make sure that they are arrested and sent to prison for a long time.”

He thanked law-abiding South Africans for standing together against the lawlessness.

“We shall never be defeated because a united people will never be defeated,” said Ramaphosa, to cheers from a small group that had gathered. “Whether they like it or not, they’ll never defeat us. We will be victorious.”