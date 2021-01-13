 Skip to main content
South Korea’s top court upholds 20-year prison term for ex-President Park over corruption
AP

South Korea's top court upholds 20-year prison term for ex-President Park over corruption

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s top court upholds 20-year prison term for ex-President Park over corruption.

