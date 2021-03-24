South Korea says North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday as it revives its testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure the Biden administration while nuclear negotiations remain stalled.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the U.S. and South Korean militaries were analyzing the launches that were conducted from an area on the North’s eastern coast. It didn’t immediately say whether the weapons were ballistic or how far they flew.

But Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the North Korean weapons were ballistic missiles and that they did not reach Japanese waters. Suga said the launches threaten “peace and safety in Japan and the region," and that Tokyo will closely coordinate with Washington and Seoul on the North’s testing activities.

The launches came a day after U.S. and South Korean officials said the North fired short-range weapons presumed to be cruise missiles into its western sea over the weekend.

The negotiations over the North's nuclear program faltered after the collapse of Kim Jong Un’s second summit with former President Donald Trump in February 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of their nuclear capabilities.