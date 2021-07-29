Southeast Europe heat wave set to be among worst in decades

In North Macedonia, pregnant women and people over age 60 were excused from work until the end of the week, while construction companies were ordered to stop work from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Climate experts argue that extreme weather like the recent deadly floods in Germany and heat waves in Canada and the western United States are likely to become more frequent as rising global temperatures create greater instability.

“If we think more globally, we’ve had some very, very severe weather events recently, 49.6 Celsius (121.28 F), an all-time temperature record in Canada, ” Mike Kendon, senior climate scientist at the U.N. Meteorological Office said.

“When you see observations like that, they are taking us outside our own envelope of experience of what we have seen before. An event like that is simply not possible to explain without the human influence on the climate system.”

According to the U.N. World Meteorological Organization, 2020 was one of the three warmest years on record globally. It was the warmest year on record for Europe.

Ayse Wieting in Istanbul, Eldar Emeric in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Konstantin Testorides in Skopje, North Macedonia, and Llazar Semini in Tirana, Albania contributed to this report.

