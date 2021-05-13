Spain at last adopts promised law on becoming carbon neutral

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s parliament approved a law on climate change and energy transition Thursday that belatedly brings the country into line with the European Union’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The law stipulates a 23% reduction in emissions by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, though the goal will be reviewed in 2023 when officials hope to better that target.

Only the far-right Vox party voted against the law, which was overwhelmingly approved after being first proposed a decade ago. The biggest opposition party, the conservative Popular Party, abstained in a reflection of the political squabbling that has held up the law.

The Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, acknowledged that the legislation was “10 years overdue,” as other EU countries have already adopted broad legislation to fight climate change.

“This is a law our country needs and which has been postponed for too long,” Ribera told lawmakers. “There are threats and risks which don’t respect political colors.”

Ribera noted that measures taken in recent years are already helping Spain move toward carbon neutrality, including last year’s decision to retire coal-fired power plants by 2025.