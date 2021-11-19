 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Spain broadens counting of victims in gender violence crimes

  • 0

MADRID (AP) — Spain's left-wing government said Friday it will begin to count in its official statistics on gender violence the slayings of women or minors by men regardless of the relationship that existed between victim and killer.

For years, many killings of women in Spain have been loosely described as “crimes of passion” or “love crimes,” but the adoption of gender-violence laws in the early 2000s helped educate the public, media professionals and officials.

Spain since 2003 has officially counted some killings of women as “crimes of gender violence” — but, until now, only when there was proof that the victim and the killer had been or were in a relationship.

Friday's move to a broader definition of such crimes puts Spain at the forefront of an approach that views men’s traditionally more powerful standing in society as playing a role in most, if not all, killings of women, no matter whether a romantic relationship existed before or at the time of the killing.

Victoria Rosell, the government official on gender violence, announced the change during a press conference in Madrid.

Rosell said that, starting from Jan. 1, 2022, underage victims — irrespective of their gender — will be also counted in the official gender-violence data. That move follows a series of high-profile cases where children were harmed or killed by men in order to hurt the children's mothers.

People are also reading…

Men convicted of gender violence can face aggravated penalties in final sentencing.

Spain's thriving feminist movement had pushed to broaden the country's definition of femicide, which Spanish officials have defined as the killing of a woman or a girl on account of their gender.

Equality Minister Irene Montero said the change was necessary “because what is not counted doesn't exist, because of justice and reparation, and to advance rights.”

“All together against violence against women,” she wrote in a tweet.

Her ministry's statistics show that 37 women have been murdered so far this year in Spain by their partners or ex-partners. At least 1,118 have been killed since 2003, when systematic record-keeping began in the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Poland uses water cannons against migrants at Belarus border

Poland uses water cannons against migrants at Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish forces at the border with Belarus used water cannons and tear gas Tuesday against stone-throwing migrants, as Warsaw accused Belarusian authorities of giving smoke grenades and other weapons to those trying to cross the frontier.

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of violins, violas and double basses sounded at Venezuela’s military academy Saturday, then woodwinds, brass and percussion gradually joined in — and thousands of musicians, mostly children and adolescents, were playing with a single goal: setting the record as the world’s largest orchestra.

Hate speech in Myanmar continues to thrive on Facebook

Hate speech in Myanmar continues to thrive on Facebook

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Years after coming under scrutiny for contributing to ethnic and religious violence in Myanmar, Facebook still has problems detecting and moderating hate speech and misinformation on its platform in the Southeast Asian nation, internal documents viewed by The Associated Press show.

State media release attributed to Peng raises WTA concerns

State media release attributed to Peng raises WTA concerns

BEIJING (AP) — The head of the women's professional tennis tour questioned the legitimacy of what Chinese state media said was a retraction by a Grand Slam doubles champion who has accused a former top government official of sexual assault.

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

Watch Now: Related Video

Poll: Industries Americans think could be more eco-friendly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News