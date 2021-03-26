Spain: Catalan separatists fail on 1st try to pick new chief

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A dispute among Catalonia’s separatists scuttled a first attempt by the parliament of Spain’s restive northeast to elect a new regional chief Friday.

Pere Aragonès failed to win the endorsement of the regional legislature based in Barcelona to form a government after he received only 42 votes. That left him far from the 68 “yes” votes needed for the required absolute majority of the 135-seat house.

Aragonès will have a second chance Tuesday, when the bar will be lowered and he will simply need more votes for him than against him.

Aragonès is Catalonia’s acting president and the candidate of the Republic Left of Catalonia, one of three parties that support a break from the rest of Spain.

Aragonès was backed only by his party and the far-left and separatist CUP party. The pro-union parties combined for 61 “no” votes, but it was the abstention of the32 members for the separatist Together for Catalonia party that ruined his bid.

One sticking point among the separatists is what course of action they should take to achieve a rupture from Spain.

But the in-fighting is also about pure political power.