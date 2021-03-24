Spain: Ex-PMs Rajoy and Aznar deny alleged party slush fund

At one point, Bárcenas claimed that he had seen Rajoy destroy documents detailing the shadowy accounting.

Rajoy hit back on Wednesday, providing his testimony to the court via video conference: “There has never been a slush fund in the Popular Party and of course I have never shredded what I never had in my hands," he said.

Rajoy angrily maintained that the claims by his party's former treasurer lacked credibility, saying: “It's delirious and it's beginning to be shameful." In response to every allegation that lawyers and prosecutors made that he could have been aware of wrongdoings, Rajoy said: “It's absolutely false.”

Aznar, who also offered his testimony as a witness via video link, denied any knowledge of such funds. He also said that he always paid taxes on his salary, and was never paid any extras under the table.

“I never received any complement to my salary, I don't know what others have done nor do I care, nor what my successors did," Aznar said. "It does not interest me.”

Reports of the murky accounting first emerged in 2013 and have cast a long shadow on the party that for nearly four decades took turns in government with Spain's Socialists.