Spain faces more uncertainty, widening political divide

MADRID (AP) — Spain looked set Monday to endure many more months of political uncertainty after the country's fourth election in as many years reflected a widening political chasm between parties on the left and the right.

After Sunday's national vote, no party has a clear mandate to govern and a far-right party has become a major parliamentary player in Spain for the first time in decades.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's left-of-center Socialists won the most seats — 120 — but fell far short of a majority in the 350-seat chamber and will need to make deals on several fronts if they are to govern.

Right-wing voters, meanwhile, flocked to the far-right Vox party, giving it 52 seats to become the parliament's third-largest party, behind the Socialists and the conservative Popular Party, which surged back to win 88 seats.

On the streets of Madrid, many people were scratching their heads over what would happen next.

"I think we are worse than before, we are more divided," said Antonio Prados, a 44-year-old police officer. "I don't know, there's a possibility to form a government, but I don't know how they will come up with the numbers."