Spain prepares vaccine rollout surge as supplies gather pace

MADRID (AP) — Spain is stepping up its vaccination drive, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez saying Tuesday that a steep rise in deliveries over coming months will allow the country to inoculate 70% of its adult population -- some 33 million people -- against COVID-19 by the end of August.

“The priority now, more than ever, is to vaccinate without respite," Sánchez told a news conference. "Vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate,” he said.

Spain's new COVID-19 infections have been edging higher in recent weeks. The 14-day cumulative incidence — a key contagion metric — rose Tuesday to 164 cases per 100,000 people, from 147 a week earlier.

Spain expects to receive 87 million doses by September. “Anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one,” Sánchez said.

Those deliveries will include 38 million between April and June -- 3.5 times more than in January-March, Sánchez said, when vaccine deliveries across Europe fell short of expectations.

To help the rollout pick up speed, some cities are opening mass vaccination centers. The Spanish health system has capacity to inoculate 3.5 million people a week, according to Sánchez.