Spain returns 6,600 to Morocco, families look for loved ones

Fatima Zohra told The Associated Press that other girls pushed her 14-year-old daughter to cross the border without her mother's knowledge. Zohra said she spotted her daughter on social media in photos from inside the warehouse where Spanish officials are keeping the minors while they process them.

“Please help me find my daughter,” she said. “We always provided for her. We have money. Her father works in a private company.”

Spain is legally obliged to care for young migrants until their relatives can be located or they turn 18. Authorities are deciding where in the Spanish mainland to distribute 260 of the ones in Ceuta, who are being transferred to make room for new arrivals.

But reunions are also proving difficult to bring about, Deu said. Some of the children told social services they really want to stay, even against their parents' wishes. Others can't get home soon enough.

“I want to leave this place. I don’t want Ceuta. I want Morocco," AP reporters heard a girl crying at a center where makeshift cabins have been installed for the children.

Save The Children, an international non-profit, said in a statement that speeding up the return of the minors should be done on a case-by-case basis and upholding the child's safety and interests above everything else.