Spain’s PM reopens talks with Catalan separatists

Last week Sánchez's government pardoned the nine separatists who had spent over three years in prison for instigating the 2017 secession bid that threw Spain into crisis.

Spain's government hopes the meeting with Aragonès helps further mend relations with the nation's northeastern corner surrounding Barcelona where roughly half the voters support pro-secession parties.

Sánchez, a Socialist, has made rebuilding bridges with the separatists a main goal of his left-wing coalition government. He and the separatists agreed to open talks in February 2020. But the issue of the imprisoned separatist leaders was a major stumbling block, and Sánchez had not met with a separatist leader since then.

While Sánchez has been accused by Spain’s right-wing opposition of appeasing radicals who want to rupture Spain, the meeting comes with political risks for Aragonès as well. Aragonès, who became the new regional leader of Catalonia in May, is being pressured to make another unilateral attempt at secession by his hard-line cohorts.

Despite the pardons, the legal plight of some separatists is not over. Some are still on the run from Spanish law after fleeing to other European countries, and Spain’s National Accountability watchdog said Tuesday that it will ask former Catalan officials to pay back millions of euros that they used to promote the secessionist cause abroad.

