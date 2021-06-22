Spain's Cabinet aims for a fresh start by pardoning Catalans

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish Cabinet is meeting Tuesday to issue pardons for nine imprisoned Catalans who spearheaded the 2017 effort to establish an independent republic in the affluent northeastern region, a move that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says is needed to bring reconciliation.

The measure has been opposed by Spain's right wing and many on the left, becoming a risky political gamble for Sánchez, the Socialist leader.

But his minority left-wing coalition needs the Catalan legislators’ support to pass new budgets and significant laws. And the prime minister has insisted that a hardline approach and inaction of previous conservative administrations have not solved the deepening conflict.

“With this action, we materially get nine people out of prison, but we symbolically add millions and millions of people to coexistence," the prime minister said on Monday in Barcelona, the Catalan regional capital, during a speech announcing the pardons.

A statement from the prime minister’s office on Tuesday added that the government “has decided to confront the problem and to look for concord, opening a way for reconciliation and reunion.”