 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spain's Cabinet aims for a fresh start by pardoning Catalans
0 Comments
AP

Spain's Cabinet aims for a fresh start by pardoning Catalans

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish Cabinet is meeting Tuesday to issue pardons for nine imprisoned Catalans who spearheaded the 2017 effort to establish an independent republic in the affluent northeastern region, a move that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says is needed to bring reconciliation.

The measure has been opposed by Spain's right wing and many on the left, becoming a risky political gamble for Sánchez, the Socialist leader.

But his minority left-wing coalition needs the Catalan legislators’ support to pass new budgets and significant laws. And the prime minister has insisted that a hardline approach and inaction of previous conservative administrations have not solved the deepening conflict.

“With this action, we materially get nine people out of prison, but we symbolically add millions and millions of people to coexistence," the prime minister said on Monday in Barcelona, the Catalan regional capital, during a speech announcing the pardons.

A statement from the prime minister’s office on Tuesday added that the government “has decided to confront the problem and to look for concord, opening a way for reconciliation and reunion.”

Europe’s leading human rights body, the Council of Europe, backed the pardons in a resolution passed by its assembly late on Monday. But the non-binding recommendations also chided Spain for curtailing the free speech of the Catalan politicians. Spain's Foreign Ministry responded by saying that the separatists were convicted by independent courts for breaking laws and not for just expressing their desire for independence.

Tensions over a desire for secession in the Catalan-speaking region of 7.5 million grew in earnest a decade ago amid recession-driven economic hardship and discontent with a conservative administration opposition to greater autonomy.

They came head to head in October 2017, when separatists passed a unilateral independence declaration based on the results of a referendum deemed illegal by Spain's top courts. The vote was boycotted by the unionist side and was held amid a police crackdown to stop it.

——

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden
World

Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president-elect said Monday he wouldn't meet with President Joe Biden nor negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program and its support of regional militias, sticking to a hard-line position following his landslide victory in last week's election.

+2
Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens
World

Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Monday opened a museum exploring the fate of millions of Germans forced to leave eastern and central Europe at the end of World War II, along with other forced displacements of the 20th and 21st centuries — a sensitive project that has taken years to realize.

+4
'Listening to my body': Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics
World

'Listening to my body': Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal will sit out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics to rest and recover “after listening to my body,” he announced via social media on Thursday, taking one of the biggest stars of tennis out of two of the sport's biggest events in 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News