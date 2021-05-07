Spaniards hold their breath as sweeping virus measures end

The region, home to 2 million people, is grappling with a 14-day contagion rate of 463 new cases per 100,000 population, more than twice the national average of 202 new infections per 100,000.

Madrid, whose lockdown-skeptic regional chief was re-elected earlier this week, announced that there will be no more curfews or travel restrictions in and out of the region starting Sunday, and that the operation of bars and restaurants can be extended from the current 11 p.m. limit to midnight.

“There is no (legal) coverage to adopt restrictive measures such as the curfew," said Madrid's health chief, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, whose region has the second-highest infection rate with 323 new cases per 100,000 for the past two weeks.

“We trust in the citizens' responsible behavior," Ruiz Escudero said on Friday.

Sánchez’s left-wing coalition has been under fire from opposition parties and regional chiefs for not anticipating the legal mess by launching a legal reform to give regions more powers. The government says that the existing public health law from 1986 allows them enough room to maneuver.

Spain's rollercoaster of a contagion curve surged sharply in January, coinciding with end-of-year celebrations, but bottomed down in mid-March before mildly picking up again.