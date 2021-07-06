Spanish govt endorses clearer, tougher law on sexual consent

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government on Tuesday approved sexual consent legislation that aims to crack down on sexual violence and harassment by codifying offenses and adopting new punishments.

The bill endorsed at a Cabinet meeting says: “Consent is recognized only when a person has freely demonstrated it through actions which, in the context of the circumstances of the case, clearly express the person’s will.”

The legislation, popularly known as the “Only yes means yes” law, now goes to parliament for a debate and vote, probably in September.

Government spokesperson María Jesús Montero said the proposed law is “a decisive step forward” in the protection of women, which “makes us, without doubt, better as a society.”

“We have to transform our sexual culture, placing women’s consent at the center of how we see things,” Montero said during a news conference.

The changes contained in the bill follow outcries in recent years over court decisions in sex crime cases.