Spanish leader: 9 Catalan separatists will be pardoned

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that the Spanish Cabinet will approve pardons for nine separatist Catalan politicians and activists imprisoned for their roles in the 2017 push to break away from Spain.

Sánchez made the announcement in Barcelona during a speech set to lay the roadmap for the future of the northeastern region before a few hundred civil society representatives. He said the Cabinet would approve the pardons on Tuesday.

Twelve separatist leaders were convicted for sedition and other crimes and nine of them were handed lengthy prison terms after they pushed ahead with a banned secession referendum and declared independence a few days later based on its results. Most unionists boycotted the vote, which took place amid police violence to stop it.

No prominent pro-independence supporters attended Sánchez’s speech at the Catalan regional capital's opera house. Outside the venue, an anti-establishment party and the main pro-independence civil society group were holding a protest.

“With this action, we materially get nine people out of prison, but we symbolically add millions and millions of people to coexistence,” Sánchez said in his speech, titled “Reunion: a project for the future of all Spain.”