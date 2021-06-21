Spanish leader: 9 Catalan separatists will receive pardons

The prime minister was interrupted by an activist who carried the unofficial pro-independence Catalan flag and shouted in favor of granting full amnesty to the separatists. While pardons are granted by the government as a way to spare punishment to those convicted, amnesty is seen as a recognition that no fault was committed in the first place.

Oriol Junqueras, the former regional vice president and the highest-ranking imprisoned separatist, said over the weekend that the pardons also “show the weakness of the state's apparatus" and suggested that their timing was because the government fears that higher European courts will overturn the separatists' convictions in Spain.

“The state is now trying to protect itself against the abusive measures it had taken before," Junqueras told Catalunya Radio.

The pardons have also become a divisive political issue at the national level. While the powerful Catholic Church in Catalonia and the main business associations have supported them, Spain’s Supreme Court has opposed them because separatists have not shown contrition.

More than 60% of polled Spaniards are also against them, including about half of those who voted for Sánchez's Socialists in the last general election.