Spanish police arrest 2 for migrant tragedy in Atlantic

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police said Wednesday that they had arrested two people for their alleged responsibility in the deaths of more than 20 migrants who perished last month while trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean to the Canary Islands.

Police said in a statement that they detained the suspected human trafficker and the suspected captain of the craft that was reached by Spanish rescue services on June 30 after 13 days adrift.

Only 29 people were found by rescuers. Police believe that between 52-60 people had boarded the boat from its departure point in Dakhla, a coastal town in the territory of Western Sahara. Among the dead was a 5-year-old girl who perished while aboard a rescue helicopter before it could reach a hospital on the Spanish islands.

Police investigations determined that both the trafficker and the captain were among those who were rescued. They were arrested on charges of homicide and abetting unauthorized immigration.

Difficulties in tracking the small crafts produce differing statistics, but they all indicate that the perilous sea route from Western Africa to the Canary Islands is as an increasingly important entry point for migrants fleeing poverty and violence in hopes of reaching Europe.