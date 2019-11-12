Special South African gin is infused with elephant dung

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The gin bottles are marked with the date and coordinates of where the elephant dung was collected. "So, you're able to compare almost different vintages of the gin," Ansley said.

After about five sizeable bags of dung are collected for a batch of 3,000 to 4,000 bottles of the gin, the droppings are dried and crumbled, then washed to remove dirt and sand. Eventually only the remains of the fruits, flowers, leaves and bark eaten by the elephants are left behind.

Those botanicals are then sterilized and dried again and placed in an airing cupboard. Think of it like a "spice cupboard," Ansley said. Eventually, the remains are infused in the gin.

The couple are not above testing the gin on friends before explaining its provenance. Even with an explanation in advance, they get raised eyebrows.

"The initial reaction of most people is, 'What? There's no way.' But most people are very keen to actually taste it," Ansley said. And once people hear about elephants' digestive process "it becomes a lot clearer to them, and they accept it very well."

They decided to name the gin Indlovu, which means elephant in the Zulu language. The couple did not say how much of the gin they have sold. A bottle sells for around 500 rand, or about $32.