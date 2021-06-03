Sri Lanka braces for environmental disaster as ship sinks

The company said its experts were coordinating with Sri Lanka's navy to deal with an oil spill or other pollution.

Sri Lanka navy spokesman Indika de Silva said the navy and coast guard were preparing for an oil spill with assistance from neighboring India. India has sent three ships to help, including one specifically equipped to deal with marine pollution.

Environmentalist Ajantha Perera said there was the potential for “a terrible environmental disaster” as hazardous goods, chemicals and oil could be released into the water and destroy marine ecological systems.

Charitha Pattiaratchi, a professor of oceanography at the University of Western Australia, said as many as 3 billion tiny plastic pellets had already been released into the sea and were washing up on beaches. He said the pellets, known as nurdles, “will persist in the marine environment forever as they are not biodegradable.”

The fire erupted on May 20 when the ship was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometers) northwest of Colombo and waiting to enter the port.

The navy believes the blaze was caused by the vessel's chemical cargo, which were loaded at the port of Hazira, India, on May 15.