Sri Lanka economy in crisis as debt mounts, reserves dwindle

“Look at this potato plant, it's not growing the way it should because there is no fertilizer,” Kumara said. “It's a very sad situation. This is our main crop and if we don’t get chemical fertilizer we will be losing our income for the entire year, at least by half."

The pressure is on garment makers, as well, as the European Union reviews its favorable tariff treatment for Sri Lankan products under the GSP, or generalized system of preferences. It eliminates import duties on a large share of Sri Lanka’s products, such as textiles, tea and fish, an advantage worth some $360 million annually, according to the EU.

A decision is not due until next year. But the impact of losing the concessions would be “quite severe," said Sirimal Abeyratne, professor of economics at the University of Colombo.

About 20% of Sri Lanka’s total exports are to EU countries. Another 10% go to the United Kingdom, which may follow the EU’s lead if it suspends its GSP status, said Abeyratne.

In the meantime, Sri Lankans are chafing at the import restrictions that are slowing activity in various industries.

Metlal Weerasuriya waited five months to buy a toilet for his home.