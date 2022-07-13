 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM

  • 0
APTOPIX Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan protesters, some holding national flags, after storming the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's president fled the country without stepping down Wednesday, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership then trained their ire on the prime minister and stormed his office.

Keep scrolling for photos of the crisis unfolding in Sri Lanka

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives — and he made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation, which has been gripped for months by an economic meltdown that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.

Thousands of protesters — who had anticipated that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would be appointed acting president and wanted him gone— rallied outside his office compound and some scaled the walls. The crowd roared its support and tossed water bottles to those charging in.

People are also reading…

Dozens could later be seen inside the office or standing on a rooftop terrace waving Sri Lanka's flag — the latest in a series of takeovers of government buildings by demonstrators seeking a new government. Full story here:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

PHOTO GALLERY

Associated Press writer Bharatha Mallawarachi contributed to this report.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spain's running of the bulls: 3 people gored at San Fermín

Spain's running of the bulls: 3 people gored at San Fermín

Spain´s Red Cross says three people have been gored and three others suffered bruises in a tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival. One man was gored on the street while two others were stabbed by a bull´s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run. It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. Hundreds of runners, mostly men, ran frantically ahead of and alongside six fighting bulls as they charged through the streets of this northern city. Tens of thousands of foreigners come to the Pamplona festival that was made internationally famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

Drone search resumes on Italian glacier after avalanche

Drone search resumes on Italian glacier after avalanche

Rescuers using drones are resuming the search for an estimated 13 people unaccounted-for following an avalanche in northern Italy that killed at least seven people and is being blamed in large part on rising temperatures that are melting glaciers.  After rain hampered the search Monday, sunny weather on Tuesday allowed helicopters to bring more rescue teams up to the avalanche site on the Marmolada glacier, east of Bolzano in the Italian Alps. A huge chunk of the glacier cleaved off Sunday, sending torrents of ice, rock and debris down the mountainside onto unsuspecting hikers below. At least seven people were killed, and a further 13 remain unaccounted-for, officials said.

The UK’s response to mass shootings compared to the US

The UK’s response to mass shootings compared to the US

After a mass shooting 25 years ago in Dunblane, Scotland, the U.K. responded immediately with extremely strict gun laws. Meanwhile, the United States faces multiple mass shootings yearly, but can't seem to respond in the same way. What is preventing the U.S. from enacting gun reform in response to these shootings?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

History comes alive at oldest operating lighthouse in U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News