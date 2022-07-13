Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM

By KRISHAN FRANCIS and KRUTIKA PATHI, Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's president fled the country without stepping down Wednesday, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership then trained their ire on the prime minister and stormed his office.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives — and he made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation, which has been gripped for months by an economic meltdown that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.
Thousands of protesters — who had anticipated that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would be appointed acting president and wanted him gone— rallied outside his office compound and some scaled the walls. The crowd roared its support and tossed water bottles to those charging in.
Dozens could later be seen inside the office or standing on a rooftop terrace waving Sri Lanka's flag — the latest in a series of takeovers of government buildings by demonstrators seeking a new government.
Photos: Scenes from the crisis in Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan protesters, some holding national flags, after storming the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Rajapaksa fled on a military jet on Wednesday after angry protesters seized his home and office, and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president while he is overseas. Wickremesinghe quickly declared a nationwide state of emergency to counter swelling protests over the country's economic and political collapse. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Eranga Jayawardena
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Eranga Jayawardena
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Rafiq Maqbool
Eranga Jayawardena
Rafiq Maqbool
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Rafiq Maqbool
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Rafiq Maqbool
Eranga Jayawardena
Eranga Jayawardena
Associated Press writer Bharatha Mallawarachi contributed to this report.
