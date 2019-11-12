Sri Lankan journalists fear situation may worsen after polls

Sampath lamented comments made by Rajapaksa at his first election rally, when he said he will release all military personnel under detention if he comes to power. Dozens of soldiers have been arrested over some of the attacks on journalists, and a few are still being detained.

"Releasing them without a trial would lead to a collapse of the rule of law and the situation will be worsened," Sampath said.

Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said his group has heard from journalists who are frightened by a potential Rajapaksa presidency. "Just the prospect of his election has already had an impact on press freedom," he said.

Jayantha, the journalist who survived an abduction, fears that investigations would come to a halt if Rajapaksa comes to power. "All the investigations on attacks on journalists will be doomed," he said.

Jayantha was hoping to return to Sri Lanka after his daughter's college graduation in New York in June and restart his journalism career in his home country.

But if Rajapaksa comes to power, he said, "I don't think I would be able to come to Sri Lanka again."