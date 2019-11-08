Stay or go? US residents of Mexico town torn after 9 killed

Colonia LeBaron has been largely peaceful since the 2009 killing of one of its members who was an anti-crime activist prompted Mexican authorities to establish a security base. But the police presence in La Mora was negligible until the women and children were killed and authorities sent a swarm of state and federal police to the area. How long they stay could be crucial to the community's future, residents said.

"The truth is we aren't safe here as a community," Langford said. "We live in the mountains, we have no access to authorities, or very, very little."

Former La Mora Mayor Steven Langford predicted that as many as half of the community's the residents could leave, turning it into a "ghost town." The motive in the killings still isn't known, though Mexican authorities have suggested the victims were in the wrong place at the wrong time as competing cartels fought over turf and may have mistaken the SUVs the women and children were in for rivals who travel in similar vehicles.

As he barbequed beef and chicken to feed hundreds of mourners arriving from the U.S. and other parts of Mexico for the funerals, Erasmo Valenzuela said he heard that two or three families plan to leave La Mora. Valenzuela, 50, has worked for the community's families for 10 years and predicted a permanent military presence could be established in the area.

