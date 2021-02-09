 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stevie Wonder awarded Israel's prestigious Wolf Prize
View Comments
AP

Stevie Wonder awarded Israel's prestigious Wolf Prize

{{featured_button_text}}
Stevie Wonder awarded Israel's prestigious Wolf Prize

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Stevie Wonder attends the TIDAL X: Brooklyn 3rd Annual Benefit Concert in New York. Wonder on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, was awarded Israel's Wolf Prize, headlining a group of laureates in the arts and sciences receiving the prestigious recognition. He was recognized for “his tremendous contribution to music and society enriching the lives of entire generations of music lovers,” according to a statement from President Reuven Rivlin's office

 Evan Agostini

JERUSALEM (AP) — Music legend Stevie Wonder on Tuesday was awarded Israel's Wolf Prize, headlining a group of laureates in the arts and sciences receiving the prestigious recognition.

Wonder was recognized for “his tremendous contribution to music and society enriching the lives of entire generations of music lovers,” according to a statement from President Reuven Rivlin's office.

The Wolf Foundation is a state-owned entity that issues the award to promote excellence in science and the arts. About three dozen Wolf Laureates have gone on to win Nobel prizes.

Wonder, who has received more than two dozen Grammy Awards, has produced a string of hits over a long career that began when he was a youngster who performed as Little Stevie Wonder. His classic hits include “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” “Superstition,” “I Just Called to Say I Love You” and “Living for the City.”

Wonder will share the music award with Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth.

“Each one of them can bring us out of the depths and lift our souls in a way that sometimes we don’t even fully understand,” said Rivlin, who announced the awards.

Giorgio Parisi received the prize for physics; Joan Steitz, Lynne Maquat and Adrian Krainer won the medicine prize; and Leslie Leiserowitz and Meir Lahav won for chemistry.

Rivlin said the laureates were selected “for their achievements on behalf of humanity.” He described the medicine winners as “pioneering researchers of RNA, the mechanism on which the coronavirus vaccines are based.”

The prizes are usually awarded later in the year in a ceremony at the Knesset, Israel's parliament. But due to the pandemic, the awards will be given at the laureates' place of residence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US safety panel: pilot error likely in Bryant crash

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
World

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, dismissing as unlikely an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab.

+3
S Africa seeks new vaccine plan after halting AstraZeneca
World

S Africa seeks new vaccine plan after halting AstraZeneca

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is considering giving a COVID-19 vaccine that is still in the testing phase to health workers, after suspending the rollout of another shot that preliminary data indicated may be only minimally effective against the mutated form of the virus dominating the country.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chair of UAE Space Agency: I am over Mars at the moment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News