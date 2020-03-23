Stocks tumble despite Fed aid as traders wait for Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve did what it could to help financial markets and the economy Monday. But investors are still waiting for Congress and the White House to do the same.

Stocks are down nearly 5% in volatile trading on Wall Street as investors wait for Democrats and Republicans to settle their differences and pass a nearly $2 trillion rescue package for the economy. Earlier, U.S. stock futures and European stocks got a bump higher following the Fed's latest massive, surprise announcement of support, but the gains quickly vanished.

With Monday's losses, the stock market has lost more than a third of its value since its record last month, as more businesses shut down in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Economists increasingly say a recession seems inevitable, and no one can say for sure how deep it will be or how long it will last.

Markets are likely to remain incredibly volatile as long as the number of new infections accelerates. Until then, investors are looking for both central banks and governments to do their parts to support the economy.