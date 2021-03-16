Stories of children separated from parents highlight the price of Hong Kong's coronavirus success

From a public health standpoint, there's little arguing with the results. This city of more than 7 million people has only identified about 11,300 cases and 200 deaths, according to government figures. And there have been zero hard lockdowns.

But the lack of flexibility has, in several cases, left parents like Ariel with a heart-wrenching decision: go to quarantine and send their children to the hospital alone, or accompany them to the hospital and risk infection themselves.

Ariel joined her boys about a day after their admission after spending hours on the phone trying to navigate the bureaucracy of a major health care system and allay the fears of her crying son.

The scene she arrived upon was not what she or her husband had expected when her children were admitted to the hospital as asymptomatic cases a day earlier. Ariel said they were told their children would be "well taken care of by the pediatric nurses and doctors there," not bound to their beds.

The restraints and diapers, the nurse told Ariel, were standard practice because hospitals do not have the labor pool to care for every child with Covid-19 and want to limit the risk to staff.

"I understand the protocol," Ariel said, "But as a parent, this is not acceptable."