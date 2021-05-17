Study: Hope for US boost pushes global luxury goods recovery

Europe remains the laggard, with tourism flows from abroad still suppressed by a vaccine campaign that is behind that of the U.S.

Other bright spots include the Middle East, in particular Dubai, which attracted high net worth individuals during the pandemic. “They did vaccinations very quickly and many wealthy people during the winter moved to working remotely from Dubai,’’ D’Arpizio said.

The pandemic is proving to be an accelerator in trends that were already happening, including more e-commerce, an emphasis on greater inclusivity, a push toward sustainability and embrace of the second-hand market, she noted.

E-commerce grew to 23% percent of sales in 2020 from 12% in 2019, a bit more than a decade into the phenomenon. It is expected to reach 30% by 2025.

The result is likely to be a rethink of retail footprints, with some reductions, but also emphasis on customer experience to support the on-line presence, both in terms of social media and retailing,' D'Arpizio said.