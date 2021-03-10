Sudan officials, Saudi crown prince talk Red Sea investments

The Red Sea features heavily in Saudi Arabia’s so-called Vision 2030 to diversify its economy away from oil with business zones along the coast. The Saudi-led military coalition’s intervention in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-backed Houthis has sharpened the kingdom’s focus on wielding influence along the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula. Thousands of Sudanese troops have fought against the Houthis, a contentious deployment that aided the country's treasury.

Sudan’s ruling Supreme Council, which is meant to steer the country toward democratic elections next year, is split between civilians and army generals. This week marks the first time since al-Bashir's overthrow that significant numbers of Sudan’s civilian leaders visited Saudi Arabia, which had cultivated close ties with al-Bashir and previously appeared to favor the country’s military strongmen over its pro-democracy movement.

Following al-Bashir’s overthrow, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pledged $3 billion in aid to Sudan’s military council, with half of the amount already delivered.