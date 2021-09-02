Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan PM

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he won’t run for the leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader.

Suga told reporters Friday that he will not run in the Sept. 29 leadership race for his governing Liberal Democratic Party, leaving his post after serving only one year.

He says he wants to focus on pandemic measures.

Suga has faced criticism and nosediving support ratings over slow coronavirus measures and holding the Olympics despite the public’s health concerns.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story is below:

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga won’t run for the leadership of the governing party, indicating he will step down as Japanese leader at the end of this month, a party official said Friday.

Suga told executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday that he will not run in the leadership race set for Sept. 29, LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters.

LDP has the majority in Parliament, meaning the new government leader likely will be whoever is elected the party's leader.