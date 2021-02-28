Suga's PR chief resigns after meal tied to Japan broadcaster

TOKYO (AP) — The public relations chief for Japan's prime minister has resigned after she acknowledged she had a 70,000 yen ($700) dinner paid for by a broadcaster.

Makiko Yamada had been grilled recently by opposition lawmakers in Parliament about the 2019 dinner and had been scheduled to answer more questions Monday. She had previously said she did not remember or was not fully aware of the circumstances.

Yamada's job included the responsibility of picking reporters to ask questions at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's news conferences.

The broadcaster in question, Tohokushinsha Film Corp., employs Suga’s son. That has raised suspicions of cronyism in a nation where plum jobs are often hard to come by without connections.

Accepting lavish wining and dining is a violation of regulations overseeing bureaucrats’ ethics. There were several such dinners the ministry officials had allegedly accepted, including cab fares.

Other ministry bureaucrats reportedly at the dinner have been penalized. The president of Tohokushinsha resigned last month.