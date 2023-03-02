MADRID — With an abundance of sun and wind, Spain is positioning itself as Europe’s future leader in green hydrogen production to clean up heavy industries. But some energy sector experts express caution over ramping up an industry that would be wholly reliant on massive increases in the availability of zero-carbon electricity.

Ecological transition minister Teresa Ribera hosted a major conference in February for global renewable energy players. It focused on measures “to guarantee our energy security” as the European Union refocuses on intra-bloc supply chains for its energy needs.

The Spanish government announced a Hydrogen Roadmap in 2020, but the sector has taken on greater importance in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of natural gas, which powers most global hydrogen production. The International Energy Agency said in December that Spain would account for half of Europe’s growth in dedicated renewable capacity for hydrogen production.

Green hydrogen is created when renewable energy sources power an electrical current that runs through water, separating its hydrogen and oxygen molecules through electrolysis. The process doesn’t produce planet-warming carbon dioxide, but less than 0.1% of global hydrogen production is currently created in this way, according to the IEA.

The separated hydrogen can be used in the production of steel, ammonia and chemical products, all of which require industrial processes that are harder to wean off fossil fuels. Hydrogen also can be used as a transportation fuel, which could one day transform the highly polluting shipping and aviation sectors.

Spain’s large, windswept and sparsely populated territory receives more than 2,500 hours of sunshine on average per year, according to the state weather agency, providing ideal conditions for wind and solar energy, and therefore green hydrogen production.

“If you look at where hydrogen is going to be produced in Europe in the next million years, it's in two countries, Spain and Portugal,” said Thierry Lepercq, the founder and president of HyDeal Ambition, an industry platform bringing together 30 companies. “Hydrogen is the new oil."

Lepercq is working with companies like Spanish gas pipeline corporation Enagas and global steel giant ArcelorMittal to design an end-to-end model for hydrogen production, distribution and supply at a competitive price. Criticism has centered on green hydrogen's higher cost compared with highly-polluting “gray hydrogen" drawn from natural gas. Lepercq argues that solar energy produced in Spain is priced low enough to compete.

While cars and heating solutions for buildings are increasingly electric, other sectors are harder to crack. Globally, Lepercq said, “Electricity, power, is 20% of energy consumption. What about the 80% that is not electrified? ... You need to replace those fossil fuels. Not in 50 years time. You need to replace them now."

The side benefits of clean energy The side benefits of clean energy Clean energy provides almost 443,000 jobs in the US A federal carbon tax on all energy-related carbon emissions could raise $1.87 trillion over the next decade More than 25% of Americans live in states with carbon-pricing programs The US already produces enough clean energy to provide power for 58 million American homes The cost of wind and solar power fell 47% and 71% in the past decade, respectively Increased clean-energy use decreases the instance of heart attacks, asthma attacks, and other cardiovascular issues Clean energy is more resilient and reliable than fossil fuels