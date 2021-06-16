Sunshine, fatalism and 2 world views from 2 world leaders

Putin fielded questions from more than a dozen reporters, including several from Western outlets. His face was largely expressionless as he listened to questions, rarely betraying any anger or frustration at confrontational queries. Instead, he adopted a what-aboutism stance that attempted to deflect criticism of his country and focus instead on the U.S.

When Rachel Scott of ABC News asked Putin why so many of his opponents end up in jail and pressed on what he is “so afraid of,” the president responded by seemingly comparing Russian dissidents to American protesters who demonstrated last year in favor of racial justice.

“What we saw, mass violations of the law and so on and so forth, we sympathize with the Americans but we do not wish that this type of thing could happen on our territory,” he said. “We will do our utmost to prevent it.”

Putin also pointed to gun violence in the U.S. and sought to dismiss concerns about human rights abuses in Russia by noting that the Americans still have the military detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

“It doesn’t come under any kind of law, international, American, nothing,” Putin said. “But it still exists.”