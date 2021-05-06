Super Thursday: Britain votes in bumper crop of elections

Many of the elections should have been held at this time last last year, but the onset of the pandemic prompted a one-year delay.

The one with the potential to have the biggest U.K-wide implications is the one taking place in Scotland, where the governing Scottish National Party is looking for a renewed mandate that could speed up the prospect of a second independence referendum in the country.

The party's leader, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, has said she is looking to push for another referendum if her party wins a majority in the parliament in Edinburgh, but only after the pandemic has been dealt with and the recovery is on track.

The issue of Scotland's independence from the U.K., which it has been part of since 1707, appeared settled when Scottish voters rejected secession by 55%-45% in a 2014 referendum. But the U.K.-wide decision in 2016 to leave the European Union — 62% of Scottish voters cast their vote in favor of staying within the bloc — gave the nationalist cause fresh legs.