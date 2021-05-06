Super Thursday: Britons vote in a bumper crop of elections

The election that could have the biggest U.K-wide implications was taking place in Scotland, where the governing Scottish National Party is looking for a renewed mandate that could speed up the prospect of a second independence referendum.

The party's leader, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, says she's is looking to push for another referendum if her party wins a majority in the parliament in Edinburgh, but only after the pandemic has been dealt with and the economic recovery from it is on track.

Scotland has been part of the U.K. since 1707 and the issue of Scottish independence appeared settled when Scottish voters rejected secession by 55%-45% in a 2014 referendum. But the U.K.-wide decision in 2016 to leave the European Union ran against the wishes of most Scots — 62% voted in favor of staying within the bloc while most voters in England and Wales wanted to leave. That gave the Scottish nationalist cause fresh legs.

“I hope the SNP win because we’re looking for a second independence referendum, especially since we’ve now left the EU," 18-year-old student Emily Blair said while lining up to vote in Edinburgh.